Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning shooting at a Dallas convenience store has left two people dead.
It was just after midnight on November 10 when officers were called to the 3600 block of Forest Lane, near Marsh Lane just south of Interstate-635.
CBS 11 News video showed officers still at the scene after 5:00 a.m., but police gave little information about the incident — only confirming that a double deadly shooting happened at the location.
A member of the CBS 11 team was there when one body was removed from the building.
So far there’s been no word if anyone else was injured.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.