DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Porch pirates are busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dallas police are still on the lookout for bandits.
Detectives are now asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person who swiped a package from a home in the Bishop Arts neighborhood.
The theft, that happened on October 27, was captured on security video.
The crime happened before the Fall time change, so, the sun was still out just before 6:00 p.m. when the suspect walked onto a porch and took the owner’s delivered Amazon package.
The video shows a man wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket, hat and mask going straight up the walk and picking up a large box, before quickly walking away across the front yard.
The thief also had two backpacks on his back and was wearing yellow or tan work boots.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-0546.