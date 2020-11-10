LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster ISD Superintendent Elijah Granger is out of a job, but so far, no one is telling the public why.
Granger had led the school district since 2018.
Two weeks ago, the Board of Education voted to extend his contract through 2025.
But on Monday, Nov. 9, the board voted 4-3 on a contract buyout.
Granger stands to potentially received more than $1.5 million in the separation agreement.
Chinique Lewis, a school district watchdog and parent of a former student, said, “Him leaving does not surprise me. He gets what he wants and walks away with the money, but we have a pandemic and our children are suffering. And virtual learning and we need to aid the children.”
There has been no comment from Lancaster ISD leaders explaining the reason for the separation agreement.
