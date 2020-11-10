FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — CVS Health continues to expand their services beyond just a pharmacy.
Company officials said they’re expanding with medical screenings, flu shot operations and even COVID-19 testing.
As a result they are now hiring more than 15,000 positions across the country and many of those jobs are right here in Dallas-Fort Worth.
John Fratamico is the District Leader in DFW for CVS Health.
“With Covid being upon us since March of this year we’ve had to take on a different role, we’ve had to be more innovative, and be more impactful for the needs of the community that we serve,” said Fratamico.
He went on to say they need pharmacy techs, licensed pharmacist, nurses, and nurse practitioners.
Fratamico added that the jobs come with competitive pay and benefits.
“These positions are great launching positions to do other positions within our company so there is a lot of growth.”
