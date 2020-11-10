NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in an early morning murder at the 7-Eleven at 3637 Forest Lane.

Police said the deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

When officers got there they found the victim, Samuel Choyena, 48, deceased on the floor.

(credit: Andy Abbott/CBS 11 News)

Officers also found one of the suspects, Cesar Albert Molina, 22, had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives found the second suspect, the 17-year-old, who was injured.

He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in custody.

Once released from the hospital, he will be booked in jail and charged with murder, police said.

