FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic nightmare in Fort Worth after an 18-wheeler crashed and exploded along Interstate-35W.
Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate. The big rig jack-knifed near Western Center Boulevard, in far north Fort Worth, and burst into flames. Smoke could be seen for miles.
Traffic is shutdown at Alliance Gateway.
The driver of the semi was able to get out before the rig was taken over by flames. He has minor injuries and no one else was hurt.
The accident and explosion left a lot of fuel on the roadway. Charred dirt and grass in the median marked with the cab of the 18-wheeler was incinerated.
Police are still trying to figure out exactly why the accident happened.
