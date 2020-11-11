DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic challenger Brandy Chambers has conceded to Republican incumbent Angie Chen Button for Texas House District 112, which covers portions of Dallas County.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chambers, an attorney, said she was short 222 votes out of 69,015 total votes cast. She said she wouldn’t be asking for a recount.

“The outcome is disappointing and so frustrating. Many people on my team and outside of my team spent hundreds of hours doing absolutely everything they could to get a win for this district and our values. We ran a clean campaign that only focused on my policy priorities and criticizing my opponent’s voting record,” Chambers said in the statement.

She claimed Button “hid and lied” during the campaign regarding the challenger’s policies. “She never would debate me or even show at candidate forums so there could be an honest discussion of our differences. She hid and lied. I am so saddened that these tactics were rewarded,” Chambers said.

Button has not yet released a statement on Chambers’ concession.

In late October, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott showed his support for Button by going door to door and visiting with voters in Richardson. Former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke did the same for Chambers in Garland.

Button is a former marketing manager for Texas Instruments who has served in the Texas House since 2009. Her seat as a state representative for House District 112 covers parts of Garland, Richardson, Rowlett, Sachse, Wylie, and Dallas in Dallas County.