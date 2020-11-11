DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,304 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Wednesday, Nov. 11, along with three deaths.

That case total total includes 926 confirmed cases and 378 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 105,377 cases (PCR test), including 1,138 confirmed deaths.

The county also reports a cumulative total of 8,931 probable cases (antigen test), including 19 probable deaths.

“Our COVID numbers for the third day in a row exceed 1,200 cases,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pointed out in a statement. “Over the last 10 days, five of those days have been above 1,000 cases a day. Yesterday, we saw the second biggest jump in hospitalizations for COVID that we’ve experienced thus far. We are at a very dangerous point in the fight against COVID. We are staring down the barrel of the largest spike that we have seen to date in COVID cases.”

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include:

– A Dallas man in his 60s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who had underlying high risk health conditions.

“It’s imperative that everyone avoid crowds to the fullest extent possible and wear their mask whenever outside their home. It is also incredibly important that to the fullest extent possible, people telecommute in their work,” said Judge Jenkins. “It’s up to all of us to do what we can to flatten the curve. The hospitals need your help. Please don’t delay. Begin your telecommuting and think about ways to celebrate holidays only with your nuclear family and avoid crowds.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 has increased to 779, which is a rate of 30.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 14.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 44 (week ending 10/31/20).

A provisional total of 608 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44, an almost two-fold increase from the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

MORE FROM CBSDFW