DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The upcoming NBA season will begin in late December, but the question remains if teams like the Dallas Mavericks will be able to have fans in the stands as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The league and the players association on Monday announced an agreement of starting the 2020-2021 season on Dec. 22 and playing a 72-game schedule.
However, as the pandemic continues, the league has not yet announced if fans will be allowed at games.
The NBA continued its last season in a “bubble” in Orlando, Florida in July to complete the playoffs and finals. Fans were not allowed during this period.
NBA reporter Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that the league sent a memo to teams with COVID-19 protocols for “eligible markets” to have fans.
CBS 11 Sports asked Mavericks owner Mark Cuban if fans will be allowed at the American Airlines Center when the season begins. He replied, “We hope so.”
When the Texas Rangers played their abbreviated MLB season over the summer, fans were not allowed at Globe Life Field. However, a limited number of fans have been able to attend Dallas Cowboys home games at AT&T Stadium throughout the current NFL season.