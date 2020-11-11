WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) — Repairs continue in one Wylie neighborhood that was left practically under water after a pipeline break on Tuesday.
Water rose so high during the high-water event on November 10 that several homes were flooded and cars parked out front, many in driveways, were flooded and washed out into the streets.
Mailboxes were partially submerged and residents were left to wade through waters that in some places hit adults above the knee.
Police cars and fire trucks were brought in to close streets and restrict access to the area surrounded by Parker Road and North Ballard Avenue.
The damaged section of the pipeline will be removed and replaced with a new section of pipeline. It is expected repairs will be completed and the waterline fully returned to service by Thursday.
Neither water service nor water quality was impacted to those partially served by the busted waterline, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- ‘We Are Entering The Most Dangerous Phase’: Dallas County Reports 1,401 New Coronavirus Cases
- Lancaster ISD Superintendent Elijah Granger Removed 2 Weeks After Signing 5-Year Contract
- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For ‘Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters’