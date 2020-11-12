Comments
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people aboard a single-engine Cessna 182 were killed when the plane crashed after striking a power line near Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport, sources confirmed.
It happened around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, near the 1900 Block of State Highway 66 the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The victims identities have not been released.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Rockwall Police are telling people to avoid the area at John King Blvd and SH 66.
