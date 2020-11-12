GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine finished decking their halls for the opening of their 17th annual Lone Star Christmas which opens Friday, Nov. 13.

For the first time in 16 years, Gaylord Ice won’t be at the resort’s iconic Christmas event.

“We had to really replan everything this year to make sure that we’re providing safe holiday experiences for our guests,” said Martha Neibling, the PR Director for Gaylord Texan. “Our hotel team started thinking, what magic can we still bring?” Neibling said.

Instead, they’re implementing COVID-19 safe replacement activities.

They’ve created a build your own snowman play area for kids, an outdoor Christmas light walkthrough, and staffs personal favorite, their “I love Christmas Movies” exhibition.

“That’s a 17,000 square foot immersive exhibition where you’re walking through all your favorite movies like Elf, Polar Express and Christmas Story,” Neibling said. “There’s also lights and audio and animatronics that just make it a super entertaining experience as you walk through”

But if Christmas movies aren’t your thing, guests can enjoy ice skating, snow tubing, shopping and massive Christmas displays of more than 2 million lights and 15,000 ornaments.

“You know it’s obviously been a tough year for everyone, and just having that Christmas magic, a little bit of hope and just still have families that can come together safely and do Christmas activities is really important, but also really exciting,” Neibling said.

