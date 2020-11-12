Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding who’s responsible for a body found in the bed of a burning Ford F-150.
Police found the body near Fair Park Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the 4800 block of Huey Street near Elsie Faye Heggins Street.
They said the unknown victim died of homicidal violence.
The Dallas Fire Arson Unit is also investigating.
Anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-275-1324 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will will pay up to $5,000 for information related to the crime.
