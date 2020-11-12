FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s Sundance Square has made another management change, bringing property responsibilities for the downtown development back into the fold with the Bass family.

Fine Line Group, owned by Ed and Sasha Bass, is handing control of the 35-block space to a new in-house company, Sundance Square Management, LLC.

The change comes less than a year after Fine Line Group chose Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Company for that job.

However, some familiar names will be leading the new entity, with Henry S. Miller III as CEO and Bill Boecker, a longtime business partner of Bass as the new company’s President.

The majority of current on-site management and leasing staff are also staying with Sundance Management.

A statement from Fine Line credited HSM with helping operate through “a very challenging time” over the last year. Several restaurants and retail stores have closed.

The public plaza remains largely roped off, other than to allow pedestrians to cross the block.

CBS 11 confirmed this week Sundance plans to install a Christmas tree in the square for the holiday season but will not hold the traditional tree-lighting or other holiday events.

MORE FROM CBSDFW