FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is on hiring blitz and they are looking to hire 150 new people.
Suzanne Seider is the Manager of Talent Acquisition at Cook Children’s and says the jobs range in all departments.
She said, “We are like a small city so, we have positions everything from doctors to cooks and we are looking at about 150 positions right now, and that includes everything some of our critical needs are LV…but our real critical needs are psychologist, family therapist opening …most specialists that work with our NICU and PICU.”
Clearly the jobs all differ in pay based on experience, but all of them including the entry level ones, are said to be competitive with benefits.
The positions are permanent, and Seider adds, “I think someone who loves kids, even if you are not in a frontline position and someone who really enjoys working on a team and being collaborative,” would make a good fit.
Click here to apply.