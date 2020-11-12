Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Calls For Working From Home, Curtailing Trips During Spike In COVID-19 Cases"As our numbers grow, our hospitals are filling and our healthcare heroes are becoming stretched and exhausted," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

6 minutes ago

Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History Offers Little Scholars ProgramThe goal of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Little Scholars Program is to provide much-needed daily support for students who do not have the required technology to do their virtual class assignments from home and whose parents work outside of the home.

31 minutes ago

Now Hiring: Cook Children's Medical Center Looking For 150 New EmployeesCook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is on hiring blitz and they are looking to hire 150 new people.

36 minutes ago