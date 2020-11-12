NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, plane crash, Power line, Rockwall Municipal Airport, single-engine Cessna 182, Small Plane

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed after striking a power line near Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

The FAA said preliminary reports are that two people were on board.

There is no word on their conditions at this point.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

More to come.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply