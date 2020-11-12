Comments
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed after striking a power line near Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
The FAA said preliminary reports are that two people were on board.
There is no word on their conditions at this point.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
More to come.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Texas Infant On Life Support In Fort Worth After Being Injected With Heroin
- Lancaster ISD Superintendent Elijah Granger Removed 2 Weeks After Signing 5-Year Contract
- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For ‘Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters’