FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Knocking on the door several times before, for the TCU women’s soccer program which started in 1986, its first ever conference championship was worth the wait.

TCU senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado says, “We’ve come so far in this journey and to bring it full circle and take it forward was easily one of the best experiences of my life.”

With fall sports championships already cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hope is they can be made up in the spring.

For the Horned Frogs, it means having a chance to compete for the NCAA title or not.

And for Eric Bell, though one big goal has already been accomplished, he knows how much a chance to take it one step further would mean.

A former college player himself, there aren’t many black Division-I head soccer coaches.

So, history has already been made and will continue to be made at TCU.

Bell says, “It’s my responsibility to lay the ground work for others to come behind me and be successful.”

Some amazing young ladies at TCU can testify that the mission has been achieved.

