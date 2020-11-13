DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a man who attacked two women in Kiest Park, one on Wednesday, Nov. 12 and one on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Police said on Wednesday evening, a woman was jogging in the park when she was pushed down and groped by a man she didn’t know.

The suspect ran away when the victim turned to look at him.

On Thursday around 8:10 p.m., a woman at the park in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, was sitting down in a grassy area when a man she didn’t know approached her from behind and ripped her shirt and bra off.

She fought the suspect and was able to run away and call for police.

Police have searched the area, but have not yet found the man.

The suspect’s race and age are unknown, but he is described as being light-skinned, medium build, muscular, and wearing a black face mask, a dark thermal shirt, and dark jogging pants.

Police said people should be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking or jogging alone in the immediate area of Kiest Park during hours of darkness.

If a person matching the above description is seen loitering in the area, please call 911 to report his description and location.

Citizens may contact Detective Carlos Cardenas of the Dallas Police Department Sex Assault Unit at 214-671-3683 with any information that can lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

