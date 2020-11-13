Comments
ATLANTA (CBSNEWS.COM) — Wearing a face mask doesn’t just protect other people from potentially getting infected with the coronavirus, it protects you too, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When the CDC started urging Americans to wear face coverings back in April, the guidance was that masks could prevent an infected person from spreading the virus to others. While this is still the primary intention of wearing masks, the CDC now cites growing evidence that wearing a mask also helps protect the person who puts it on.
