FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department has arrested Travon Tyrese Davis, who robbery detectives said was “armed and dangerous.”

Detectives also said the 18-year-old is connected to several violent crimes.

The latest aggravated robbery they linked Davis to happened at 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 at an apartment complex located at 2201 E. Berry St. Officers found a victim lying in the parking lot of the complex and emergency personnel treated him for multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives said Davis is one of two suspects who was seen in a dark-colored Dodge minivan where the shooting happened.

Robbery detectives said they have investigated several other aggravated robberies, which happened in the last three weeks involving the same Dodge minivan. Some of the robberies happened in the same general area as the Nov. 1 incident and the suspects were believed to be armed with an AK-47 type rifle.

The van was found parked along Highlawn Terrace in south Fort Worth.

Police arrested one suspect at a motel on South Freeway shortly after the Nov. incident, but had yet to find Davis.

