DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett man accused of shooting, then stabbing to death the mother of his child will remain behind bars, after briefly being released on a $1 million bond last month.

Magistrate Judge Renee Toliver ordered Andrew Charles Beard detained pending trial, saying he posed a danger to the community, in addition to being a flight risk.

After posting bail, Beard was rearrested on October 29 on a charge of possessing an unlicensed firearm silencer.

If convicted, Beard faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Alyssa Burkett, 24, was killed outside her workplace on Friday, October 2, just steps away from her coworkers.

Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton Police Detectives Monday, October 5 upon learning they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Beard was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and released for home confinement after someone posted a $1 million bond on his behalf.

He is accused of killing Burkett outside a Carrollton apartment complex where she worked.

According to the probably cause affidavit, Carrollton Police said the estranged couple was involved in a contentious custody battle.

They found a tracking device on Burkett’s car.

Dark brown liquid makeup, a fake beard and a knife were found in vehicles tied to Andrew Beard.

Witnesses had described the attacker as a black man.

