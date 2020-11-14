FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men have been arrested after the bodies of two other men were found burned in different locations in Fort Worth in October, police said.

Ma Ney Gay, Jesus Hernandez and George Fernando Vasquez are each in Tarrant County Jail on multiple capital murder charges.

In an arrest affidavit for Hernandez, police said they responded to two calls about bodies found on the morning of Oct. 10. One body was found on fire near railroad tracks in the 1000 block of Echo Lake Park by a couple that was passing by, while the other body was found hours later in an alleyway in the 4700 block of South Adams Street, police said. The second body had also been set on fire, police said.

The first body was identified as Snay Gay, 26, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled he had died from multiple stab wounds. The second victim was identified as Za Nay Htoo, 23, and police said he had a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video that helped lead them to a vehicle driven by Hernandez, according to the affidavit.

In an interview, Hernandez told police that he believed the two men were killed due to being “snitches” but did not elaborate, according to the affidavit.

Gay, Hernandez and Vasquez were later arrested and accused of killing the men and burning their bodies. Each of their bonds have been set at $250,000.

Hernandez also faces a charge for unlawful carry of a weapon.

MORE FROM CBSDFW