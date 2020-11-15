DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas and Tarrant counties each reported near record daily COVID-19 case counts on Sunday as surges of the virus continue in North Texas.

Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,458 more COVID-19 cases, along with one additional death. This comes after the county added its daily record high of 1,543 new cases on Saturday.

Sunday’s case count in Dallas County includes 177 probable cases, according to health officials. The county has now seen a total of 109,022 cases, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

One additional death was also reported Sunday, bringing that total to 1,142. The patient was a Dallas man in his 50s who had been hospitalized.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday the county also saw its highest weekly average last week with 1,131 cases per day.

Jenkins, relying on recommendations from North Texas doctors, urged Gov. Greg Abbott last week to immediately impose new restrictions in Dallas County.

Tarrant County added 1,523 new cases on Sunday, which is close to the highest increase in a single day. Last week, health officials in the county reported 1,525 cases in one day.

Of the 1,523 cases, 205 are probable, according to health officials. Tarrant County is now at 82,015 total cases, with 9,206 of them being considered probable.

