DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of two people in the parking lot of a bar in Dallas Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:50 a.m. at the La Yalorde Bar in the 8400 block of Harry Hines.

One of the victims, 37-year-old Xiomara Diaz, was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue but died from her injuries. The other victim, 35-year-old Isidro Murillo, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle but also died.

Through an investigation, police said they learned that the suspect, 33-year-old Pablo Eduardo Chavez, allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of people in the parking lot.

Chavez was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. A mugshot and bond information were not immediately made available.

  1. Shawn says:
    November 15, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Guns are always the answer! Buy more guns now 😩

