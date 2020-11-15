DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of two people in the parking lot of a bar in Dallas Sunday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:50 a.m. at the La Yalorde Bar in the 8400 block of Harry Hines.
One of the victims, 37-year-old Xiomara Diaz, was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue but died from her injuries. The other victim, 35-year-old Isidro Murillo, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle but also died.
Through an investigation, police said they learned that the suspect, 33-year-old Pablo Eduardo Chavez, allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of people in the parking lot.
Chavez was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. A mugshot and bond information were not immediately made available.
