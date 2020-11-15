Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found shot to death on the Interstate-35E service road in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Empire Central Drive and the service road just after 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a man lying on the road with gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.
The man did not have identification on him, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner will look to identify him using fingerprints, according to police.
His death is being investigated as a murder. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3647 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.
MORE FROM CBSDFW