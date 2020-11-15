Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while answering the door at his home in Dallas Sunday, police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Tyler Street. A caller told police he and the victim were at home when an unknown person knocked on their door.
The victim answered the door and was then shot in the chest, according to police. Police said the suspects then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in critical condition.
Further details have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.
