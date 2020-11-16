DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police believe a 49-year-old father and his 30-year-old daughter were both shot and killed by the same person, at different locations on November 15.

Investigators say it was around 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 2800 block of Kirven Drive.

Once at the scene police were told three men had approached victim Raul Carrillo Resendiz when one of the trio, a young Black male with short dreadlocks, shot him.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a small four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims.

It was immediately after the shooting that police say the victim’s daughter, Diana Resendiz, pursued the suspects in her vehicle. She was later found in her vehicle, in the 9100 block of Jennie Lee Lane, with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a car similar to the one at the shooting on Kirven Drive speed away from the location where Diana Resendiz was shot.

After being shot Raul Resendiz was taken to a local hospital to be treated, but he too died from his injuries.

Investigators located surveillance video of the suspect car and are asking that anyone with information about the two murders contact the Dallas Police Department at 469-540-6377 or send a direct email to Detective Grubbs.