HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Houston say Rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt in the parking lot of a Walmart store over the weekend.

HPD spokeswoman Jodi Silva said the 35-year-old performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the store on the southwest side of the city. As Pennick stepped out of his Rolls Royce, she said five individuals wearing masks approached he and two others who were with him, demanding their chains.

The trio began taking off their jewelry but apparently were not moving fast enough for one of the suspects, who subsequently opened fire, shooting the New York rapper, Silva added.

The suspects fled the scene and Pennick was taken to the hospital. He is stable and expected to survive. The people with him during the shooting were not wounded.

Silva said the suspects are at large and an investigation is under way. A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but investigators said they were seen in a Chevy Malibu.

A representative for Pennick didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Benny the Butcher is part of the hip-hop group Griselda and last month released his second studio album, “Burden of Proof.” He also recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by superstar rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, according to Spotify.

Pennick is at least the third rapper in less than a week to become the victim of gun violence in Texas.

Hours before the incident involving Pennick, another hip-hop artist, Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was also shot in the leg. It occurred just a day after Hatch attended a vigil for slain Dallas rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed last Wednesday during a daytime attack on Interstate-35E in his hometown. The 38-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told his fans in a Facebook post Sunday that he was okay.

