NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As of late Monday morning, Hurricane Iota has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane with winds of up to 160 mph, making it the strongest hurricane and only Category 5 of this historic Atlantic hurricane season.

Iota continues to inch closer to Central America with a landfall likely Monday night along the Nicaraguan coast. This comes just two weeks after Nicaragua was devastated by Hurricane Eta. The country is still reeling after receiving up to 2 feet of rainfall, resulting in landslides and catastrophic flooding. Hurricane Eta came onshore as a Category 4 storm on November 3.

With Iota catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rain are in the forecast for many in Central America, including Nicaragua, Honduras, and Providencia. Rainfall amounts of 10-20 inches are anticipated with isolated amounts of up to 30 inches. Destructive winds of up to 155 mph are a major threat as well.

Iota is the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.