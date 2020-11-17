Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are searching for two suspects in connection to the killing of Terrance Wayne Reed in the front yard of 4920 S. Denley Drive.
Reed was killed on November 15, 2020 just before 2 p.m. He was 43-years-old.
Police said a 2018 Infiniti Q50 and 2010 Nissan Maxima drove by Reed and someone fired multiple rounds from a 9mm firearm from one of the cars.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective Valdez at 214.671.3523 or john.valdez@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward.