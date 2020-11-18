FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Mayor Price has tested positive for COVID-19, following her husband Tom’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week. Mayor and Tom Price are in good spirits, quarantining and exhibiting mild symptoms at this time. Mayor Price issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/2K4e7Qg8pB — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) November 18, 2020

On Wednesday, Price’s office said her husband had tested positive earlier in the week and that she was in quarantine while waiting for test results.

Those results, her office said, came back positive.

Both “are in good spirits, quarantining and exhibiting mild symptoms at this time,” according to her office.

In a statement, Price said, “Unfortunately, like so many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, my husband and I have tested positive for COVID-19. While we are fortunate to be exhibiting mild symptoms, we are closely monitoring our health and consulting with our physicians. As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing. We appreciate everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery.”

The mayor was previously tested for the virus in April, June and October after coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive. All three time she tested negative.

She was forced to postpone her annual Halloween bike riding event in October due to possible exposure.

