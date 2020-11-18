FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – No matter who you are, you’re affected by the pandemic.

That is leading to growing concerns about a potential pandemic of mental health issues.

“The breadth of this is like nothing we’ve seen before,” said Suzanne Malone, the Clinical Director at My Health My Resources of Tarrant County.

MHMR is a nonprofit helping people deal with mental health issues.

They said calls to their helpline are up this month.

“People looking for answers,” Malone said.

It’s a trend being felt by mental health professionals across our area.

“I think people are kind of putting pause on those social relationships and seeking other avenues of coping that are more primitive and less effective like drinking or drug use,” said Dr. Michelle Nichols, the Chief of Psychiatry at Baylor University Medical Center.

It’s a situation affecting more than just adults.

According to a new report from the CDC found emergency room visits for mental health concerns in children increased substantially this year.

While so much is focused on the negative, at Baylor Scott and White Research Institute Dr. Ann Marie Warren is heading up something called the Resilience Study.

“What we hope to find is for people that experience less psychological stress, what was different about their experience,” Dr. Warren explained.

The study started as the pandemic ramped up, and continue to follow some participants for up to two years.

The goal is to figure out what’s working to help people cope, and then use that data to develop interventions that can help others.

If you need help, MHMR has the ICARE Call Center. The number is 817-335-3022 or 1-800-866-2465. It’s manned 24/7 and you can call or text.

For more information on resources, click here.

