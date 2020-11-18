DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Every three minutes an American is diagnosed with blood cancer, according to nonprofit DKMS.

A bone marrow donor can mean the difference in life or death.

CBS 11 News joined DKMS in its fight against blood cancer and its effort to register bone marrow donors.

The event is usually held in person, but this year I-Team Reporter Ginger Allen joined some local heroes to help host a virtual breakfast.

Danielle Stephens is a survivor who had a life-saving transplant in 2013.

“We just wanted to pay it forward and help more people get in the registry to hopefully be matched with patients and save their lives.”

Her husband Chad Stephens has been by her side through it all. “DKMS is so important to me because Danielle wouldn’t be here without that lifesaving donation.”

According to DKMS, since 2011, more than 100,000 Texans have registered as donors and more than 200-patients have been given second chances.

