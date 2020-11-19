DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 1,860 new COVID-19 cases, which is the second time this week it has reached a daily record high. Tarrant County also added 1,777 to its total.

Thursday’s case count in Dallas County brings the total to 113,764, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 56 of Thursday’s count were considered probable.

Dallas County’s previous record high of new cases was 1,831, which was reported on Monday, Nov. 16.

Dallas County also added two more deaths, which leaves the total at 1,164. The patients were an Irving woman in her 40s and a Grand Prairie woman in her 80s. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“As we enter the holiday season, now is not the time to attend gatherings with friends and family who are not members of your household. Instead, now is the time to make sacrifices for the greater good of our community,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Tarrant County reported 1,777 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 87,536. Of the total, 9,798 are considered probable. The county also has 818 total deaths after adding seven more.

