DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Theatre Center is reimagining their production of “A Christmas Carol” through film so that it can be viewed from your own living room.

The show also has a tweaked name, titled “In the Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time.”

“In the Bleak Midwinter is A Christmas Carol for our time, meaning in the middle of a pandemic. The world is very different,” said Sarah Beth Grossman, the artistic producer for Dallas Theatre Center.

They’ve modified the show to give more meaning to the plot in 2020.

“Everybody feels like they’re locked up in their homes in the same way that Scrooge is sort of locked in his hospital room when we start the show, and they don’t have their loved ones around the way they’d like too and everyone is dealing with this sense of loss,” Grossman said. “There’s this real sense that how do you have a holiday without that kind of love and family.”

The intention is to remind us that at the end of loss is always hope.

“It’s not about wishing for the things we don’t have it’s about being thankful for what we do have,” Grossman said.

Physically, the show will also have other changes.

“It’s the story we all know and love but there’s no kids there’s no ghosts, there’s no big musical production numbers,” Grossman said.

Actors are preparing to film the show over a three day period next week, where for the first time they’ll get to perform the show near one another — as long as everyone tests COVID-19 free.

You can rent the link to the show starting on Dec. 4, for just $15. You can find more information here.