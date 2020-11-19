AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — From the big screen, to the college campus, and now the Governor’s Mansion? It could be a transition that Texas actor Matthew McConaughey is willing to make.

While on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, McConaughey discussed his thoughts on running for governor in Texas.

Colbert left no room for waffling asking, “Mr. McConaughey, will you run for governor of Texas, it’s a simple answer – yes or hell yes. Which one is it?”

After explaining that he’d recently read about his alleged political aspirations, the University of Texas grad said, “I have no plans to do that right now.”

The frequently experienced and written about issues of government aren’t making the prospect more appealing to McConaughey. “Right now, no. I don’t get politics,” he said. “Politics seems to be a broken business, politics needs to redefine its purpose.”

But ultimately the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor may have left a crack in the door for some political moves. “As I move forward in life, yes, am I gonna consider leadership roles where I can be most useful,” McConaughey admitted, adding, “I’d love to. I’m doing that regardless.”

Speaking earlier in the week with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, McConaughey said a decision to run for office wouldn’t be up to him. “It would be up to the people more than it would me,” he said.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star went on to comment, “I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again. No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, we have broken those social contracts.”

McConaughey has some time to ponder any possibilities, current Texas Governor Greg Abbott isn’t up for reelection until 2022.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS 11 Monday through Friday at 10:30 p.m.