FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar is experiencing record numbers of patients potentially having COVID-19 related symptoms.

That number has increased by 158% between October 1 and November 18, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

He urges the public to take the current pandemic seriously by continuing to wears masks, wash hands and socially distance.

Tarrant County on Wednesday reported 2,112 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

With Wednesday’s case count, the total in the county is now at 85,759, which includes 9,619 probable cases.

The 2,112 cases is the highest increase in a single day for Tarrant County since August. Over 1,400 cases we were reported on Aug. 16, but many were from previous months due to a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

The county is now at 811 total deaths due to the virus after 17 more were added Wednesday.

So far, county health officials reported 63,223 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Tarrant County was under a public health warning as the virus case numbers reached “dire” levels, according to Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW