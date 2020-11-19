MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager is in custody after police in Mesquite say he was part of a trio of robbers targeting businesses as they prepared to close for the evening.

The U.S. Marshals’ North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Mario Oliver on November 17. The teenager is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Investigators say Oliver is one of three armed robbery suspects who in a span of 48 hours held up workers at discount stores on Oates Drive, Beltline Road and Gross Road in Mesquite.

Oliver, 17, is being held in the Dallas County Jail. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Police have not identified the two other robbers involved in the spree. They are asking anyone with information about the robberies or who know the identity of the suspects to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Smith at 972-216-6291.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to arrests and indictments in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS (8477).

