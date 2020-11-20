WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor University has issued a moratorium on all on-campus events until at least Feb. 7 due to an increasing amount of COVID-19 cases on campus and throughout the county.
The university said the decision was based on the school’s health management team’s recommendation due to the current COVID-19 conditions. The school said the the Feb. 7 date is subject to change.
“The Health Management Team will not approve any event proposals before that date. However, events that have already been approved by the team may continue as planned,” the school said.
Since Aug. 1, Baylor University has seen 1,474 cases, with 179 of them currently active, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.
McLennan County has seen a total of 12,947 cases and 174 deaths.
The school said small groups of 10 or less can still gather but must maintain physical distancing and wear face coverings. Those groups are urged to connect virtually if possible.