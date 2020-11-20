DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, which is the third time this week it has reached a daily record high.

Friday’s case count brings the total in the county to 115,410, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 328 of Friday’s count are considered probable cases.

Dallas County reached previous record highs this week with 1,860 new cases on Thursday, Nov. 19 and 1,831 on Monday, Nov. 16.

Health officials also reported 15 more deaths, bringing that total to 1,177. All 15 patients had been hospitalized and three of them did not have underlying health conditions. Their ages ranged from 40s to 90s.

“When those same medical modelers predicted over 2,000 daily cases by Thanksgiving, many people jeered at their predictions saying they were alarmist and false. It is important to remember that the local medical modelers have been right thus far throughout the pandemic,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said. “They are telling us that without a modification of our behavior to stop getting together with people outside of our homes, the numbers will continue to rise and with it, more stress on the hospitals, death, and damage to our economy.”

