Note: The video above is from a report on Nov. 5.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for Dallas accounting executive Alan White continues almost a month after his disappearance, and police are now considering him “endangered missing.”

White, 55, has been missing since the morning of Oct. 22 after his family said he was last seen driving out of the parking lot of the LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue in the Uptown area of Dallas in a black 2020 Porsche Macan.

White’s family released surveillance video on earlier this month from Oct. 22 at around 6 a.m. at a RaceTrac at 2506 Inwood Road. The video appears to show White wearing a red tank top and putting gas into his vehicle.

Tim White, Alan’s brother, said he went into the RaceTrac store and then went back to the vehicle. Tim White then said his brother drove away in the direction he’d need to go to get home.

The Porsche was recovered by police on Oct. 29 in South Dallas near Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View Road, but his whereabouts remain a mystery. Tim White said the vehicle was not Alan’s and was a “loaner.”

Police did not immediately elaborate on why Alan White is now considered “endangered missing.”

White’s family has offered a $15,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.4268 or a tip hotline at 800.403.8024.