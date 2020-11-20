FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The need for large food drives is becoming apparent in North Texas as the area saw a series of giveaways on Friday.

As the distributions become larger, the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming clearer.

“That is the single largest food distribution in Tarrant area’s food bank history,” Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, said Friday.

The food bank, along with other community organizations, put together a massive food drive at AT&T Stadium. Their efforts helped feed 6,000 families for Thanksgiving.

“It’s heartbreaking on the one side to see so many families and need our help that have never need our help before. On the other side of the coin is how the community has come together to do what is needed for those who need us to help them,” Butner said.

Texas Christian University football coach Gary Patterson was also on hand to help Friday.

“I think we have a chance to feed probably a little over 70,000 thousand people before it’s all said and one, so a lot of families and we are excited to be doing that,” Patterson said.

Across the Metroplex, a similar event was seen at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

“A line was already here when we arrived this morning. People were waiting to get food,” one organizer said.

Organizers at UNT Dallas said they helped feed 1,000 people. Another thousand were also gifted Thanksgiving meal boxes in South Dallas by Catholic Charities.

“It’s been very rough for me. I’ve been out of a job for about eight months now,” resident John Betsay said.

While the struggles are clear, the residents’ gratitude is even clearer.

“I’m so thankful that this close to Thanksgiving we have something to eat so I am thankful for that,” one resident said.

“Thank you. This is a blessing, this is coming from God, and if we had a lot more of this going on it would be a lot easier,” resident Agnus Pinero said.

Here is a list of food drives in the North Texas area.