FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Panther Island ice skating rink opened at the Coyote Drive-in in Fort Worth for the 2020 season on Friday.

The rink normally holds about 150 people at a time, but this year, staff is limiting capacity to half of that.

“The rink runs a month and a half, two months and during that time, you would normally see thousands of people out here,” said Matt Oliver of the Tarrant Regional Water District.

To control the amount of skaters on the ice, families are asked to reserve tickets online in advance during time slots.

And, of course, following social distancing protocols and wearing masks will be required.

Oliver said he hopes it helps families feel safer about enjoying the tradition.

“We want to be able to bring this holiday tradition back to Fort Worth and give families something to do during the holiday. But at the same time, we had to find a way to do it safely,” he said.

They will still have concession stands, spaced out tables and skates for rent.

You don’t have to buy a movie ticket for the drive-in to skate, but staff encourages families to take advantage of the theater as another fun COVID-19 safe activity.