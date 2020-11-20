NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many hospitals across Texas are either at capacity or close to it because of the influx of patients being treated for COVID-19.

Medical staff say they’re hopeful vaccines are approved and distributed soon — to protect them, those suffering from the coronavirus and other hospitalized patients.

The Texas Nurses Association says they’re training on how to deploy the vaccine and the equipment needed to store it.

But the group echoes what we’ve heard from health officials, the fact that it will be months before the general public is vaccinated. The nurses are urging people to continue washing their hands, wearing masks, and doing everything to keep themselves safe.

“It is not the cure and it’s not going to keep COVID at bay, because we still need the general public to continue with those preventative measures,” said nurse Serena Bumpus.

The Association says it has had several nurses participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials and so far their experiences has been positive.

