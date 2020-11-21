KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is dead and five other children are in the hospital after an SUV crashed into a go-kart they were on in Kaufman County Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The College Mound Fire Department said on Twitter it assisted Kaufman fire crews with the crash at around 12:30 p.m. near FM 2727 and County Road 167.
According to the department, a go-kart with six children between the ages of seven and 12 was going westbound on CR 167 when it was hit by an SUV at an intersection.
One child was pronounced dead at the scene, while three children were airlifted to a hospital and two others were transported by ground. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The College Mound Fire Department said multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and Kaufman Police Department.
