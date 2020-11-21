HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family members are still seeking answers after they claim a father from Dallas was lured to Houston earlier this year, robbed and then killed.

The family of Deonte Hicks, 27, says he was catfished, which is when someone is lured into a relationship by a fake online persona. Family members from Dallas drove down to Houston on Friday in hopes of generating tips so that Hicks’ death doesn’t remain an unsolved murder.

According to police, Hicks was shot and killed on May 10 in the 1000 block of Centre Parkway outside his vehicle and that two suspects were seen running away from the scene. Further information about the case has not been released by police.

Hicks’ family claims he had met a woman online and drove to Houston to meet her and spend the weekend with her.

His family was joined by Houston-area activist Quanell X on Friday, where they said they can’t wait any longer for action.

“It has not been a top priority… my family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times… nothing has been done,” Hicks’ aunt, Tamara Peterson, said.

“We have to mobilize. We have to get busy. We have to raise our voices…. we gotta stop making excuses,” Quanell X said.

The family described Hicks as a loving father to his 4-year-old daughter.

Crime Stoppers in Houston is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be reported to 713.222.8477 or through the website.