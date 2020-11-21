Dallas Officials Worry About Increased Spread Of COVID-19 With Holidays Approaching Officials in Dallas worry the current spike in COVID-19 could also lead to delays in test results.

Child Dead, 5 Others Injured After SUV Crashes Into Go-Kart In Kaufman CountyA child is dead and five other children are in the hospital after an SUV crashed into a go-kart they were on in Kaufman County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

24 minutes ago