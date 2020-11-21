HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died after she was hit by multiple vehicles on SH-121 in Haltom City while lying on the roadway, police said.
Police said they responded to the incident at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of SH-121. A witness told police he saw a woman lying on the road and then stopped to call 911.
According to police, the witness said it appeared the woman had been alive while he was calling 911. However, while he was on the phone, police said the woman was struck by several vehicles.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MedStar. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the incident and have not yet said what may have caused the woman to end up on the roadway.
