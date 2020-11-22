DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a motorcycle they were on hit a vehicle and crashed into an embankment in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 11:40 p.m. near the 9300 block of Julius Schepps Freeway.

According to police, the operator of the motorcycle, 36-year-old William Stridger, and his passenger were going southbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle hit the right rear of another vehicle.

Police said this caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway and into an embankment. The other vehicle did not stop, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Stridger was pronounced dead. The passenger, who police said is related to Stridger, is in critical condition.

Police said they are investigating the crash and will be pursing a failure to stop and render aid case.

