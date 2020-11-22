LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas girl who police described as “missing and endangered” has been found in Michigan, police said.
Police in Lubbock said Mattie Worley, 14, was last seen leaving Terra Vista Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Police said detectives looked into Worley’s electronic devices, where they found evidence that she was possibly enticed and taken to Alden, Michigan.
Authorities with the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michigan State Police SWAT team and the Antrim County Sheriff’s Department were led to an address in Alden, where they executed a search warrant Sunday morning.
Police said Worley and an adult male were found inside the residence. The 14-year-old was given to Child Protective Services and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.
The man was detained, and authorities have not yet said what charges he faces.
