DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police appear to have new plan to address violent crime.

CBS 11 has learned it involves sending more officers to the most violent neighborhoods.

DPD says the zip codes 75243, 75228, 75204, 75215, 75224, 75237 and 75216 will be targeted to prevent gun violence with traffic stops and pedestrian stops along with a saturation of patrol officers according to the department.

“There’s definitely a lot of crime going on around here. I stay in the house most of the time,” says Dallas resident Darayra Shugart.

Her neighborhood is near the intersection of Interstate 635 and Forest Lane, one those that will see extra officers through the rest of the year.

“I do feel like there needs to be a heavy police presence, however I also think they need to figure out why there’s so much crime and get to the bottom of it, like the root of where it’s coming from,” says Shugart.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata proactive policing is one key to making the city safer.

“It really isn’t rocket science to be honest with you. It’s the three indicators of violent crime and it’s always the same, and that is drugs, guns and gangs. For too long, we have ignored those three major indicators of rising crime,”

says Mata.

While some residents welcome more police attention to their neighborhood, there are others who don’t.

“Pulling over anybody and everybody who is walking down the street like they did last year with all the state troopers it’s not gonna help,” says one man, who didn’t want to be identified and says he’s worried it will lead to racial profiling.

“As a 34-year-old man I don’t wanna touch this intersection of Forest Lane all the way down to 635 because I know with this skin color I’m gonna get harassed 11 out of 10 times,” he says.

The department announced last week that state troopers would once again be assigned to help but it’s unclear how they will fit into the plan that involves officers with the Crime Response Team and Project Safe Neighborhood.

MORE FROM CBSDFW